Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 3,252 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $25,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,562,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,979,000 after acquiring an additional 119,645 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,970,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,657,000 after buying an additional 99,252 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,834,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,017,000 after buying an additional 221,961 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,544,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,695,000 after buying an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,175,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,218,000 after acquiring an additional 28,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $117.78. 217,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,464. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

