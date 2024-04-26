Albertsons Companies’ (ACI) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.25 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACI

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

NYSE ACI opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.