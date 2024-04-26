JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $37.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Adient Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $29.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Adient has a 12 month low of $27.73 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average of $33.59.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.16). Adient had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Adient’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $336,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,931.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Adient in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Executive Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 108,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 72,428 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Adient by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Adient by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

