American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives $39.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,078 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $789,947,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,862,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,854 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,609,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,539,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,295 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,399,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

AMH stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 104.00%.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

