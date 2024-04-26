Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $116.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.25.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $136.93 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $66.03 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 180.61%. The firm had revenue of $148.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,258,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

