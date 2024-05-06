Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 166,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,018 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $989,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,578 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GS stock traded up $5.38 on Monday, hitting $443.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $405.66 and its 200-day moving average is $376.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $444.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

