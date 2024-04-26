Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ALIM

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

Shares of ALIM opened at $3.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.18. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 130.90% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALIM. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the third quarter worth $1,840,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alimera Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $7,355,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alimera Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $12,349,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.