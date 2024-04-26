ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Up 1.2 %

AACG opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $2.07.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

