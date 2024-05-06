Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344,416 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,755,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,496,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,964,000 after buying an additional 1,742,080 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,226,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,782,000 after buying an additional 1,584,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,184 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average is $50.09. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

