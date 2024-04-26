StockNews.com Lowers Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Abeona Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.49. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.63.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Abeona Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 1,889.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 281,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 121,969 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 185,638 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.