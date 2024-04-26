StockNews.com Lowers Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.49. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.63.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
