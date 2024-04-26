Bailard Inc. Buys 1,029 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 67,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 450,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,568,000 after purchasing an additional 22,501 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SUSA stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,573. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.97. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $85.04 and a 1 year high of $109.50.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.