Bailard Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,418 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,262,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,166 shares of company stock worth $9,465,055. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $218.20. 373,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,884. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.26. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

