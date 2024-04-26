Community Bank N.A. Buys 500 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.26. 226,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,064. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.15.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
