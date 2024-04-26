Community Bank N.A. Buys 500 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.26. 226,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,064. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.15.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1762 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.