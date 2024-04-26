Bailard Inc. Sells 28,821 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,821 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $89.79. 495,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,670. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.18. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

