Bfsg LLC Makes New Investment in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 627 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in VSE by 26.4% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 123,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19,955 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE Stock Down 2.2 %

VSE stock opened at $76.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.70. VSE Co. has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.67.

VSE Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. VSE’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSE

VSE Company Profile

(Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.