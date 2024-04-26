Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.03 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.05. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$184.50.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$170.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$175.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$165.64. The stock has a market cap of C$109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$143.13 and a 1 year high of C$181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 33.43%.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,571.20. In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$177.40 per share, with a total value of C$86,571.20. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

