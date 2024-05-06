CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.
CorVel Stock Performance
Shares of CorVel stock opened at $242.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 1.08. CorVel has a 52-week low of $187.92 and a 52-week high of $265.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.03.
Insider Buying and Selling at CorVel
In other news, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.95, for a total value of $479,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,389 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,640.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jean Macino sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $793,204.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.95, for a total transaction of $479,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,640.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,792 in the last 90 days. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel
About CorVel
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
