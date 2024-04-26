FY2024 EPS Estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Free Report) – Raymond James reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for West Fraser Timber in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.56. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.38) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.06 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$131.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

TSE:WFG opened at C$107.88 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of C$88.61 and a one year high of C$121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of C$8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.52 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$110.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$106.65.

West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.34%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

