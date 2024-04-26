Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23), RTT News reports. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.21. 1,626,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.44. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.80.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

