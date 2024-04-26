Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.17.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO stock traded up $7.66 on Friday, hitting $272.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.10. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $274.66.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $260,560,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 76.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,010,000 after acquiring an additional 878,874 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,170 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,340,589,000 after acquiring an additional 439,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

