Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,191,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,090,000 after purchasing an additional 177,712 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,815,000 after acquiring an additional 641,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,884,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,345,000 after acquiring an additional 212,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,051,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,650,000 after purchasing an additional 155,066 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,434,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,068,000 after purchasing an additional 148,076 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,653. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.75.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

