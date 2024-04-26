Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share (NASDAQ:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cocrystal Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cocrystal Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.31) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.44) EPS.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Cocrystal Pharma Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ COCP opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.29.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

