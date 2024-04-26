FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $4.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.05. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2026 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.15.

Shares of PEG stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $67.83. 224,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,520. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $68.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,509,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,074,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 118.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,364,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,544,000 after buying an additional 738,684 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 562.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 869,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,504,000 after buying an additional 738,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,020,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,879,225,000 after buying an additional 726,613 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $91,192.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,270.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,270.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,948 shares of company stock worth $511,814. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

