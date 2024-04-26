Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.39. 1,202,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.58.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

