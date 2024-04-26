Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $5.14 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,461 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises approximately 2.4% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 863.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,100,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after acquiring an additional 985,884 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $71,596,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 15.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $443,088,000 after buying an additional 460,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 38.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,807 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $186,946,000 after buying an additional 408,833 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $135.84. The stock had a trading volume of 780,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,581. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.26 and a 200 day moving average of $122.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

