Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 797.1% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Dundee Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of DDEJF stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 38.33 and a current ratio of 38.33. Dundee has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.06.

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

