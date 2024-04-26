Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 797.1% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Dundee Trading Up 6.7 %
Shares of DDEJF stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 38.33 and a current ratio of 38.33. Dundee has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.06.
Dundee Company Profile
