Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 212 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 222.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,538.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $80.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $83.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Allison Transmission

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $195,648.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,143 shares in the company, valued at $374,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.