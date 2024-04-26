Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:OCIVF) Short Interest Update

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:OCIVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 16,100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Oakley Capital Investments Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OCIVF opened at $5.70 on Friday. Oakley Capital Investments has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $5.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

