Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives $55.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enbridge Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE ENB opened at $36.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 129.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 836.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 95.8% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

