Brokerages Set BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) PT at $251.70

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $250.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BGNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BGNE

Insider Transactions at BeiGene

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $3,977,745.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,186.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,781 shares of company stock valued at $10,222,381. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in BeiGene by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd lifted its position in BeiGene by 1,205.3% during the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,186,000 after acquiring an additional 69,297 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in BeiGene by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,033,000 after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Stock Performance

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $148.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.32. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $126.97 and a fifty-two week high of $266.67.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.52 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 35.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About BeiGene

(Get Free Report

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.