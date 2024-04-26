Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives C$13.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Activity

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 3,723 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,416.91. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSE WCP opened at C$10.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.63. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.15 and a 52-week high of C$11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.81.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$933.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$787.00 million. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 27.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2846626 EPS for the current year.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.0608 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

