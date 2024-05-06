Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $12.87 on Top Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $5.97 billion and approximately $174.70 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $12.87 or 0.00020328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00058882 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00014549 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 518,297,532 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,526,089 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

