Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Releases Earnings Results

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Nanophase Technologies had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $9.87 million for the quarter.
Nanophase Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NANX opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. Nanophase Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Nanophase Technologies Company Profile
