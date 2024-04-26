Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Informatica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Informatica currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.45.

Get Informatica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INFA

Informatica Stock Performance

NYSE:INFA opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Informatica has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $445.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.51 million. Informatica had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Informatica will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $321,233.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 150,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,021.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $2,105,316.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 496,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,919,202.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $321,233.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,937 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,021.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,600 shares of company stock worth $8,259,201 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Informatica

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFA. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Informatica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.