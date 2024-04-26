Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Sells $14,636.36 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $14,636.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,133.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Troy Wichterman sold 520 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $9,271.60.

On Monday, March 11th, Troy Wichterman sold 361 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $6,288.62.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Troy Wichterman sold 97 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $1,682.95.

Shares of BLFS opened at $16.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $763.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.86. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. Research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

