Brokerages Set Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Price Target at $6.29

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.29.

MRSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $1.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $2.85 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 282.36% and a negative net margin of 465.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,620,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1,205.0% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,021,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,568 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $889,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

