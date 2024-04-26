Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Singular Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Iradimed in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Iradimed Stock Performance

IRMD stock opened at $41.47 on Monday. Iradimed has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $525.01 million, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.01.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Iradimed had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iradimed will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iradimed in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Iradimed in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Iradimed in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Iradimed in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Iradimed by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

