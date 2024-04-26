Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Target Price at $274.00

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $274.00.

ASR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. CWM LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

ASR opened at $347.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $347.81.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.79). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $392.31 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 24.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

