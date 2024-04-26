James de Crespigny Buys 1,333,333 Shares of Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL) Stock

Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL – Get Free Report) insider James de Crespigny bought 1,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.75 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$999,999.75 ($645,161.13).

Catalyst Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Get Catalyst Metals alerts:

About Catalyst Metals

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Catalyst Metals Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Australia. The company also produces gold and silver. It holds interests in the Four Eagles, Tandarra, Drummartin, Golden Camel, Macorna, plutonic gold mine and Boort, and, Marymia projects located in Whitelaw Gold Belt, Victoria, as well as the Henty gold mine located in Tasmaina.

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.