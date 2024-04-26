James de Crespigny Buys 1,333,333 Shares of Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL) Stock

Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL – Get Free Report) insider James de Crespigny bought 1,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.75 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$999,999.75 ($645,161.13).
Catalyst Metals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.57.
About Catalyst Metals
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Catalyst Metals
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.