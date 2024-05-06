Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $388,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,861,000 after buying an additional 1,580,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Motors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,212,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $501,562,000 after purchasing an additional 201,080 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,196,412 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,086,000 after acquiring an additional 237,359 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,768,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $322,077,000 after acquiring an additional 197,750 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,772,070 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,093,000 after acquiring an additional 154,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.06. 10,300,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,105,676. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.00.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

