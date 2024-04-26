GAMMA Investing LLC Buys New Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $64.10 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

