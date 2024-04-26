Larson Financial Group LLC Has $66,000 Stock Position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $93,213,000. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,295,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,700,000 after acquiring an additional 208,988 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 264,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 63,671 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,204,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BITO stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $33.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

