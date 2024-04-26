Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Position Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $52,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $660.34 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $778.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $683.86 and a 200-day moving average of $607.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 57.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,323.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total transaction of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,137,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $30,357,479. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.