Bailard Inc. Has $2.46 Million Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in SAP by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of SAP by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.65. 151,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,606. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $199.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.42.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.3852 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.20.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

