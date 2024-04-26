Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 24,250.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 20,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $812,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 32,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Trading Down 2.1 %

OPCH stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.50. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $35.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $1,104,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,608.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Read Our Latest Report on OPCH

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.