1,230 Shares in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 35,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 105,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 28,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $96.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.56. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $76.12 and a 12 month high of $101.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.