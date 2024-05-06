Lincoln National Corp Buys 19,297 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,297 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,573. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

