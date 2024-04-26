PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 229,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $39,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,747,000 after buying an additional 370,122 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.48. 2,322,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,828,147. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $242.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.42.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

