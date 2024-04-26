Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from C$70.00 to C$72.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Teck Resources traded as high as C$69.59 and last traded at C$68.88, with a volume of 261910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.65.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.69. The stock has a market cap of C$35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

