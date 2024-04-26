Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 1,091 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,072,534,000 after buying an additional 4,162,149 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,515,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21,620,510.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,162,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after buying an additional 2,162,051 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 650.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,864,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,452,000 after buying an additional 1,616,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.53. 17,845,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,094,350. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.28.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

